VIDEO: Molly Lynch & Oli Higginson Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with West End stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson, who appear in Aria Entertainment's filmed version of The Last Five Years, which is now available to stream on Broadway HD! The musical will run at the Vaudeville Theatre from September 17 through October 13, 2021.