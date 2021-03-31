VIDEO: Matt Doyle Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 2pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in on Thursday, April 1 (2pm ET) as he chats with Matt Doyle, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 3 (3pm and 8pm).

Matt Doyle plays Jamie in the new Broadway revival of Company. He recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price),War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and television credits include The Code (CBS), a recurring role on Gossip Girl (Jonathan), and Private Romeo (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include Bare (Peter). His album, Uncontrolled, is available on iTunes.