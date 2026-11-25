





Marla Mindelle told Seth Meyers on Late Night that she found out her mother had been anonymously cheering her on in BroadwayWorld's message boards under the username Mommy3. Mindelle said a friend who read BroadwayWorld every day noticed the relentless posts, including one predicting that "Marla Weiner," her former last name, would be the next Broadway diva, "belting to the heavens." Mindelle, who has three sisters, confronted her mother, who "doubled down," telling her, "You need fans. This is a business where you need fans."

Check out the original thread here.

Mindelle and Josh Sharp arrived in character as Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, the subjects of A KIDMAN CAROL. Mindelle explained the premise: Blanchett is the Scrooge who has lost her faith in awards season and is visited by several Nicole Kidmans. She credited writer Kevin Zak with pushing her to play Kidman and said she watched every one of the actor's movies to prepare. Sharp said he has seen TÁR around ten times and called Scrooge "the original lesbian having a mental breakdown."

Sharp also recalled being pulled onstage for "The Time Warp" during the ROCKY HORROR performance at the Tonys, with about 30 seconds' notice from director Sam Pinkleton, who also directed his solo show. Mindelle described the TITANIQUE company traveling to Paris to see Celine Dion three days after the show closed, with Jim Parsons in tears beside her.

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