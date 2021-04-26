VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in on Wednesday, April 28 (12pm ET) as he chats with cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, who will soon stream Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way with 54 Below Premieres on May 8.