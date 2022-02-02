VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Sahr Ngaujah Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Moulin Rouge!'s Toulouse-Lautrec, Sahr Ngaujah.

After months without Broadway, Sahr thinks that the Al Hirschfeld Theater is just the place to take your mind off of everyday worries."Moulin Rouge! in particular is one of those kinds of shows that you can just walk in there and forget [the outside world]," he explained. "And whatever else is happening, you can just immerse yourself in the music and the lights."

He is also starring opposite Kelli O'Hara in Arian Moayed's The Accidental Wolf, which is currently in its second season on Topic. "When Arian approached me about this project, with all of the things he had to say about it, I was in! I was drawn to his vision for the arc of the story and I was drawn to his method of storytelling. I thought that the idea of a psychological thriller with empathy being the driving impulse... I thought that was so fresh."

Ngaujah created the title role in FELA! earning him Obie and Theater World awards, as well as Tony, Olivier, and Grammy nominations. Off-Broadway: Boesman and Lena, Mlima's Tale (Lortel and Drama League nominations), Master Harold...and the Boys, Signature Plays and The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek. Select TV/film: Patti Cake$, "High Maintenance," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," "Last Resort," Freeheld, "Luke Cage," "Overwatch," Doomfist.

Below, watch as he chats more about the new season of The Accidental Wolf and returning to the Broadway stage!