VIDEO: MJ Stars Walter Russell III & Christian Wilson are On the Rise!

Eight times at week at the Neil Simon Theatre, the company of MJ the Musical is bringing crowds to their feet. Two of the show's young actors are certainly starting something, splitting the role of 'Little Michael'- Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Below, watch as the pair checks in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about their biggest inspirations, favorite MJ songs, and so much more!