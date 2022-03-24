Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia
Click Here for More Articles on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

VIDEO: MJ Stars Walter Russell III & Christian Wilson are On the Rise!

pixeltracker

Candace Cordelia chats with two young stars of MJ the Musical.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Eight times at week at the Neil Simon Theatre, the company of MJ the Musical is bringing crowds to their feet. Two of the show's young actors are certainly starting something, splitting the role of 'Little Michael'- Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Below, watch as the pair checks in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about their biggest inspirations, favorite MJ songs, and so much more!

MJ the Musical
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

From This Author - Candace Cordelia