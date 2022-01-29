VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. He talked about writing the music for the new Disney film Encanto, his hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," directing tick, tick...BOOM!, and more via livestream. Watch the clip below!

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Photo Credits: Nathan Congelton/NBC