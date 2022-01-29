Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW

pixeltracker

He discusses writing for the new Disney film Encanto and more!

Jan. 29, 2022  
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. He talked about writing the music for the new Disney film Encanto, his hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," directing tick, tick...BOOM!, and more via livestream. Watch the clip below!

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Photo Credits: Nathan Congelton/NBC

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask
Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask
Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Button Set
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee

More Hot Stories For You