VIDEO: Learn All About BIG FISH on It's the Day of the Show Y'all- Live at 5pm!
How much do YOU know about Big Fish?
Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 5pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Big Fish!
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @dayoftheshowyall.
Catch up by watching past episodes of It's the Day of the Show Y'all HERE!
