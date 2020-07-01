VIDEO: Lauren Patten Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, July 1 (12pm ET), as he chats with Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten!

Lauren Patten (she/her) originated the role of Jo in the new Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill both on Broadway (Drama Desk and OCC Awards) and in the American Repertory Theater's world premiere. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage (Second Stage). Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick. www.laurenpatten.com Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

