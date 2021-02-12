VIDEO: Laura Osnes Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, February 12, at 12pm ET as he chats with Broadway favorite Laura Osnes who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, February 14 (8pm) and Monday, February 15 (3pm).

Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark channel original movies: One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), and A Killer Party (a new digital musical). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the popular Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career includes broadcast performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. @lauraosnes