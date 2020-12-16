VIDEO: Watch Laura Osnes Sing 'What's The Use of Wond'rin'?' From CAROUSEL For R&H Goes Pop!- Live at 1pm!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the final episode of the year for their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Today's video will feature Broadway performer and series host Laura Osnes performing "What's The Use of Wond'rin'?" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.

Watch the video today, Wednesday, December 16 at 1 p.m. ET below:

Since first launching the "At Home" series in March 2020, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released 18 episodes featuring Broadway stars performing stripped-down versions of Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes from their living rooms. Artists featured this year include Jeremy Jordan, Christy Altomare, Jelani Alladin, Ryan McCartan, Matt Doyle, Laura Michelle Kelly, Austin Scott, Syndee Winters, DyllÃ³n Burnside, Lena Hall, Telly Leung, Paolo Montalban, Aisha Jackson and more. All performances can be viewed on The Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel HERE.

Osnes originated the role of Ella in the Original Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2013 (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations). She was last seen on Broadway in Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations), which was filmed and released in move theaters nationwide via Fathom Events. Other Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Tony Award nomination), Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire nominations), Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific and Grease. Film credits include In the Key of Love, A Homecoming for the Holidays and One Royal Holiday. Osnes also tours the country with her popular concert series Broadway Princess Party.