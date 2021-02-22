VIDEO: Laura Bell Bundy Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
Laura tells us all about her new single, "American Girl"
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in on Wednesday, February 24 (12pm ET), as he chats with star of stage and screen Laura Bell Bundy, who just released her self-directed music video for her newest single "American Girl" Feat. Shea Carter.
"American Girl" is the third single off of Bundy's highly anticipated album, Women of Tomorrow, coming out spring 2021. The song was penned by Bundy, Shea Carter and Jeremy Adelman and features poignant thought provoking lyrics, highlighting the pressures of ageism, sexism, objectification and survival that American women are facing today. The video interpretation shows a woman breaking into the dream life and finding beneath the beauty and glamour is a dark void. The filtered version of a perfect life does not exist.
Tony nominated Broadway star & Billboard top 5 recording artist, Laura Bell Bundy made her debut at age 9 at Radio City Music Hall, since then she has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0's 'Sweet Charity.' Bundy has recorded multiple albums, starred and appeared in a myriad of hit shows and blockbuster movies including roles on Perfect Harmony, How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie, American Gods, Anger Management, Dream Girls, Jumanji, among others. Her newest trailblazing project, Women of Tomorrow, has already received high critical acclaim from HuffPost, American Songwriter, Forbes, People and many others. The album, produced & written by Bundy, Shea Carter & Jeremy Adelman, encapsulates the experiences of today's modern women. The original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women's bodies, doing it all, and women's relationship to men. Bundy also hosts the Women of Tomorrow podcast, which powerfully and deeply dives into the issues each song on her album presents, examines the history of those matters and provides solutions for moving forward.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart