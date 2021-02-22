VIDEO: Laura Bell Bundy Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 24 (12pm ET), as he chats with star of stage and screen Laura Bell Bundy, who just released her self-directed music video for her newest single "American Girl" Feat. Shea Carter.

"American Girl" is the third single off of Bundy's highly anticipated album, Women of Tomorrow, coming out spring 2021. The song was penned by Bundy, Shea Carter and Jeremy Adelman and features poignant thought provoking lyrics, highlighting the pressures of ageism, sexism, objectification and survival that American women are facing today. The video interpretation shows a woman breaking into the dream life and finding beneath the beauty and glamour is a dark void. The filtered version of a perfect life does not exist.