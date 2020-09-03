VIDEO: Laugh Out Loud with Lewis Black on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with comedian Lewis Black!

Lewis Black came into national prominence with his appearances on The Daily Show in 1996. Those appearances led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won the Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy-Award winning "The Carnegie Hall Performance." Lewis Black won his second Grammy Award for his album "Stark Raving Black." Lewis has written three best selling books, Nothing's Sacred (Simon and Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books 2010). In 2016, Lewis voiced "Anger" in the Academy award winning Pixar film, "Inside Out." He has also joined the cast of the new Woody Allen series for Amazon scheduled for release later this year.

As a playwright, much of his work has been produced around the country. The Deal, a dark comedy about business, was made into a short film in 1998 and picked up by the Sundance Channel. His play, One Slight Hitch, has been performed at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, ACT in Seattle, WA, and the The George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ.