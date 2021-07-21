VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Says She Quarantined With Alan Cumming Before Shooting SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Kristin Chenoweth talks about how her TikTok career began, quarantining in a hotel with Alan Cumming before shooting Schmigadoon! and the time she accidentally sent cookies to her friend's funeral.

Watch the clip from Late Night With Seth Meyers below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies.

In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004.

Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on Glee.

She currently stars on musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, which airs Fridays on Apple TV Plus.