VIDEO: Kerry Buter & Gavin Lee Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Friday at 12pm!

The duo stars in A Very Musical for Ogunguit Playhouse next week!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Friday, October 23 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway favorites Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee, who will soon star in a live reading of A Very Brady Musical (October 28)- benefitting Ogunquit Playhouse.

In a cheeky modern spin on the wholesome throw-back, this new musical follows the Brady kids' misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. After consulting with trusty Alice, the kids decide to raise money to pay for marriage counseling. Before everything can turn out okay in the end and the kids can learn a valuable lesson, they'll find each well-intentioned idea lands them in outrageous trouble... all in a sensible 90 minutes. A Very Brady Musical pays loving tribute to the Brady family you grew up with on television, with a winking nod to the satirical '90s "Brady Bunch" films that introduced a whole new generation to America's most beloved, if somewhat out-of-touch, blended family.

