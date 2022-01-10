VIDEO: Katy Voytko, Sir Brock Warren & More Broadway Swings Featured on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

A recent segment on Good Morning America shared the spotlight on the hardworking swings and understudies on Broadway.

"It was incredibly stressful. It's actually what I love to do, so it was a joyful stress," said Kathy Voytko, who had just hours to prepare to play Marian the Librarian in the the Music Man on Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman.

"We have to be ready at the drop of a dime. It could be 15 minutes before the show, at half hour. So the immediacy is much more urgent now. And at the same time it is much more rewarding," said Sir Brock Warren, who recently filled in as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud on Broadway.

Also featured were Angelo Soriano, who covers 14 different roles in Aladdin, and Corey J Skelton, who usually plays the role of Young Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, but stepped in as Young Nala when both actresses in the Broadway production were out last week.

Watch the full segment here: