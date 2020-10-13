VIDEO: Kate Rockwell Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Kate tells us all about her new Birdland concert and upcoming virtual wine tasting!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Wednesday, October 14 (12pm ET), as he chats with the wonderful Kate Rockwell. Kate headlines a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Thursday, October 15 at 7PM ET.

"Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

And on Saturday, October 17 (7pm) Kate hosts a virtual wine tasting! Kate is a WSET-certified wine lover with several years of experience in the NYC wine industry, and she's using her time off the Broadway stage to help spread her love of all things vinifera (aka fancy word for grape). And of course, no Broadway Wino class would be complete without a special guest! One of Kate's incredible Broadway star pals will join us for a glass of wine and a little B-way chitchat. Get tickets!

Related Articles