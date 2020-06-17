VIDEO: Josh Gad Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, June 17 (12pm), as he chats stage and screen favorite with Josh Gad!

Gad brings incredible wit, humor and depth to all of his roles from a Summer-loving snowman to a wacky Mormon missionary. Gad currently stars in Disney's "Artemis Fowl" opposite Judi Dench for director Kenneth Branagh releasing on Disney+. He can also be heard in Apple's animated musical comedy "Central Park" which tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park. He stars opposite Leslie Odom Jr, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs. He created the show alongside Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith.

He recently reprised his role as Olaf for Disney's "Frozen 2" which is the highest grossing animated movie in history. In 2019, he starred in Neon's "Little Monsters" opposite Lupita Nyong'o which premiered at Sundance. His recent films also include Universal's "A Dog's Journey," Sony's "The Angry Birds Movie 2," Open Road's "Marshall," Fox's "Murder on the Orient Express" and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." In early 2020, Gad starred in HBO's "Avenue 5" from creator Armando Iannucci.

Additional film credits include starring alongside Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage in Sony's "Pixels," starring opposite Kevin Hart in "The Wedding Ringer," Zach Braff's indie project, "Wish I Was Here," starring as the loveable sidekick 'Olaf' in Disney's award-winning animated film, "Frozen," "Angry Birds," the Steve Job's biopic, "Jobs;" "Thanks for Sharing" with Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Robbins; Shawn Levy's "The Internship," opposite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson; Ed Zwick's "Love & Other Drugs," with Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Hank Azaria; Shawn Levy's "The Rocker," alongside Rainn Wilson; "21," opposite Kate Bosworth, Lawrence Fishburne and Kevin Spacey; and "Crossing Over," with Harrison Ford, Sean Penn, Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd. Other voice credits include "Ice Age: Continental Drift," alongside Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez and John Leguizamo.

In 2015, Gad starred alongside Billy Crystal in the FX show "The Comedians" about a veteran comedian who is reluctantly paired with a younger, edgier comedian for a late-night comedy sketch show.

In 2012, Gad served as an executive producer, co-creator and star on NBC's family comedy "1600 Penn." He played Skip Gilchrist, the clumsy eldest son of the President (Bill Pullman), whose sincere attempts to do the right thing often go awry. Gad has also lent his voice to 'Woodie' on MTV's animated series "Good Vibes" and played the title role on BBC Worldwide's "Gigi: Almost American." He has guest-starred on hit series such as "New Girl" and "Modern Family."

Gad also took Broadway by storm starring as Elder Cunningham in the Tony Award-winning comedy musical "Book of Mormon." Gad was nominated for Tony, Drama League and Astaire awards, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award. He made his Broadway debut in a Tony-winning production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

After graduating from the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Gad began his career in the theater. He then turned his sights to comedy, co-founding his own company, The Lost Nomads Comedy Troupe.

