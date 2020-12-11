VIDEO: Join the Broadway Princess Party on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, December 11 (12pm), as he chats with Broadway princesses Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan, who bring Broadway Princess Holiday Party to 54 Below Premieres starting December 12 (8pm ET) and on demand.