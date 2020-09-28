VIDEO: John Lloyd Young Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Wednesday, September 30 (12pm ET), as he chats with Tony winner John Lloyd Young, who headlines a concert at The Space on October 3 (6pm ET)

Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young's returns for his second livestream at The Space. John Lloyd Young sings the spine-tingling show stopping classics that shaped his Broadway aspirations as well as a healthy dose of Jersey Boys (John Lloyd Young songs from The Wiz, Les Mis, Chicago and more).

Keep the party going with John Lloyd Young for his virtual after party filled with surprises and an encore performance.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.