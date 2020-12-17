VIDEO: Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
Catch up with the trio ahead of A Swinging Birdland Christmas.
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in today, December 17 (12pm), as he chats with Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhust and Billy Stritch, who stream A Swinging Birdland Christmas with Radio Free Birdland starting December 18 (7pm ET).
BUY TICKETS!
On Friday, December 18 at 7pm, and for the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas."
Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard)
In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.
From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge
- VIDEO: Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
- VIDEO: Norm Lewis Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
- VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
- VIDEO: Join the Broadway Princess Party on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!