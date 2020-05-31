VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Anne Hathaway Discuss Wearing Matching Rompers For WE ARE ONE PUBLIC

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Public Theater's WE ARE ONE PUBLIC, a one-night-only star-studded virtual event to support The Public Theater, will take place tomorrow, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Public alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the evening will feature special performances and appearances by Public artists through songs, stories, and more, along with a special tribute to this year's honorees Sam Waterston and Audrey & Zygi Wilf. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, with music direction by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, this year, the gala moves to a digital platform for the first time ever, inviting viewers from coast to coast and around the world to join. Free and open to all, the event will be livestreamed on here on BroadwayWorld!

A new video has been released of Ferguson chatted on the phone with Anne Hathaway about the idea of wearing matching rompers for the event. Watch the video below!

WE ARE ONE PUBLIC will include performances and appearances by Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Glenn Close, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Anne Hathaway, Stephanie Hsu, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Sandra Oh, Mia Pak, David Hyde Pierce, Phillipa Soo, Trudie Styler & Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, and more. Anne McPherson will serve as production stage manager.

This one-night-only special event will honor Audrey & Zygi Wilf, valued members of The Public Theater community whose commitment to arts and culture, education, and humanitarian causes have created a lasting impact in New York City and beyond. Actor, advocate, and active member of the Board of Trustees Sam Waterston will be the artistic honoree. His longstanding support and partnership of The Public is unmatched, performing in 13 productions since 1963, including Much Ado About Nothing (1972), Measure for Measure featuring Meryl Streep (1976), King Lear (2011), The Tempest (2015), and more. The evening will be hosted by Co-Chairs Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau, and Lynne Wheat.

The June 1 event is free for all, but there are many ways to support and receive access to pre-show benefits. The WE ARE ONE PUBLIC program will be complemented by an online auction which will open a week before the event. Auction items range from virtual artist meet-and-greets to master classes and private performances. To support, or for questions about the event, please go to publictheater.org, email gala@publictheater.org, or call (212) 539-8634.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You