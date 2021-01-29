VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with one of Broadway's favorite couples, Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 31 (8pm) and Monday, February 1 (3pm).

"I'm super excited, because Jeremy has done many shows [with Seth], but this is my first time!" said Ashley.

"It's a nice way to do something during the pandemic without leaving your house," added Jeremy. "And it's set up so that he can play live with us, which is still doesn't make any sense to me in my technology brain- that there is no lag [Laughs]... but they figured it out!"

What can fans expect from the show? "We're gonna sing a whole bunch of duets and do some belting and hopefully not wake the baby up," Jordan joked.

Watch below as the couple teases even more about the concert, and updates us on all of their latest projects!

Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.