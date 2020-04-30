VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Tomorrow at 11am!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, May 1 (11am), as he chats with Broadway couple Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer!
Jeremy Jordan was previously set to join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors in the lead role of Seymour. He most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, reprising his role in the recent Netflix film adaptation. He'll star as Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the upcoming feature, Spinning Gold. Other Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Waitress, Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. TV: Series regular on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash", Disney Channel's "Tangled". Films: "The Last 5 Years" opposite Anna Kendrick, "Joyful Noise" with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, "Newsies."
Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for "Grease: You're The One That I Want!," a reality show casting 'Sandy' and 'Danny' in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as 'Sandy', as well as 'Amber' in Hairspray, 'Sherrie' in Rock of Ages and one of three 'Divas' in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Misérables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.
