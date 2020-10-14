VIDEO: Jenn Colella & Chilina Kennedy Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 5pm!

The duo tells us all about Divas for Democracy and why YOU should vote!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here today, October 14 (5pm ET), as he chats with Broadway couple Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy about Divas For Democracy: United We Slay, which streams this Sunday, October 18 (8pm).

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Keltie Knight and RuPaul's Drag Race's Nina West, Divas For Democracy: United We Slay is a variety show where the divas of Broadway join forces with the divas of the drag world to encourage participation in our democracy. Broadway divas will sing some of the most iconic musical theatre songs while their drag counterparts match their vocal prowess with lip sync passion and style. Special segments will feature LGBTQIA+ activists in a nonpartisan fashion to promote the importance of the LGBTQIA+ community engagement and voter participation.

Divas for Democracy streams exclusively on StageIt, October 18th, 2020 at 8 PM EST. Tickets are "donate what you can" with a minimum $5 donation, with optional "tipping" for additional donations. All proceeds benefit Drag Out The Vote's get-out-the-vote efforts in 2020 and beyond.

Broadway Divas include Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots), along with Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Tony nominee Jenn Collela (Come From Away), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Waitress), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, If/Then), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Our Lady J, and the legendary three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera.

Drag Divas include stars of RuPaul's Drag Race such as Alaska (All Stars Season 2 winner), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 winner), Jujubee (All Stars 5 finalist), Valentina, Peppermint, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, Drag Out The Vote National Co-chairs Brita Filter and Marti Gould Cummings, and Pixie Aventura.

Celebrities slated to appear include Grammy and Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper, RuPaul's Drag Race's Michelle Visage, multiple Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Bianca Del Rio (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner), Shangela (HBO's We're Here), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, All Shook Up), Mila Jam, and Academy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Allison Janney (9 to 5, Six Degrees of Separation).

Learn more about the lineup, performances, and how to purchase a ticket at www.divasfordemocracy.com.

