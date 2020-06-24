VIDEO: Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Will Perform 'We Kiss In A Shadow' on R&H GOES LIVE! Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle are the latest guests on R&H Goes Live!

The duo will perform "We Kiss In A Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I today, June 24, at 1pm EST.

Be sure to tune in below!

R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Natalie Weiss.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You