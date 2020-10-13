VIDEO: Jane Bruce Premieres 'Talk To The Ghosts' From BOLEYN - A NEW MUSICAL
BOLEYN is a new Folk/Rock meets Renaissance musical that tells the epic story of Anne Boleyn.
Jane Bruce, of Broadway's JAGGED LITTLE PILL, has premiered the song "Talk To The Ghosts" from BOLEYN - a new musical now in development.
Watch below!
BOLEYN is a new Folk/Rock meets Renaissance musical that tells the epic story of Anne Boleyn - second wife to Henry VIII, mother to Elizabeth I, and first beheaded Queen of England. Anne has been misunderstood, villainized, and silenced over the centuries, and the truth of her story distorted by lies and propaganda written by the very people who killed her. The creative team of this new show has been committed to telling Anne's truth for the past four years, and they are headed for developmental workshops in Spring 2021.
"Theater may be halted, but the work continues and the music doesn't stop," says director Mia Walker (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin).
Jessy and the team first worked with Jane Bruce on this song for a performance at Musical Theatre Factory last year, and they are absolutely thrilled to have her starring in this video. "Having the opportunity to be a part of something original and new is always a treat," says Jane, "but getting to be one of the first people to sing this gorgeous music is an incredible gift."
The pace of life has slowed down for many in 2020, but Jessy Tomsko and the creative team of BOLEYN have been working harder than ever to get this musical workshop-ready. "Anne Boleyn had a real voice," Jessy says, "beyond the gimmick, the tired puns, and the flat-out falsities. The time has come to hear that voice."
The creative team of BOLEYN consists of Jessy Tomsko (composer/lyricist), Steve Tomsko (book), Adam Michael Kaufman (arranger/orchestration), and Mia Walker (director). "While we are all home chugging along, it felt like a perfect time to put the music of BOLEYN out there, and to keep our creative juices flowing," says Mia. The song also features bassist Lee Nadel (Waitress), and the video was edited by Julian Muller.
