VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, December 10 (12pm), as he chats with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 13 (8pm) and Monday, December 14 (3pm).

James Monroe Iglehart (performing December 13) is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson). He won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series Maniac (recurring), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (recurring), Gotham, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. James' voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series Tangled as Lance Strongbow, Disney's DuckTales as Taurus Bulba, and Vampirina as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54 Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney+ while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn and their cat Zoe.