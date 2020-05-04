VIDEO: It's Simply Sondheim with Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Wednesday, May 6 (12pm), as he chats with all things Sondheim with Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris.
Melissa Errico released the acclaimed album "Sondheim Sublime" in 2018 which The Wall Street Journal called "the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded". And in addition to starring in Sunday in the Park with George at The Kennedy Center, Melissa earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in Classic Stage Company's Passion, and most recently starred in Sondheim's Do I Hear a Waltz? at City Center.
Michael Cerveris is an American actor, singer, and guitarist. He has performed in many stage musicals and plays, including several Stephen Sondheim musicals: Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, and Passion. In 2004, Cerveris won the Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Assassins as John Wilkes Booth. In 2015, he won his second Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical for Fun Home as Bruce Bechdel.
PBS Poetry in America "Finishing The Hat" - Stephen Sondheim (premieres May 9 at 7:30pm). Sondheim is widely hailed as the greatest modern American musical theater composer. Series creator Elisa New speaks with Broadway stage actors including Melissa Errico, writer Adam Gopnik, and others to explore Sondheim's singular ability to blend lyrics and music-using as their case study this song from his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George.
