VIDEO: Haley Swindal Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in Thursday, January 14 (12pm), as he chats with the wonderful Haley Swindal, who streams her Birdland solo show, To New York, With Love, on January 14 (7pm ET and later available On Demand).

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few.

She lends her stunning interpretation to an array of songs that evoke the romance and nostalgia of New York City including "It Had to Be You" from "When Harry Met Sally," "Arthur's Theme" from "Arthur," and "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's." There's also a surprise original song that will remind you that Haley's talents are truly boundless.

In a world in need of healing and hope, kick off 2021 with this entertaining and inspiring concert event that will remind you of your favorite New York memories, and allow you to imagine returning to the "city that never sleeps" as soon as we all are able. All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund.