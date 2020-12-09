VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of BROADWAY PRINCESS HOLIDAY PARTY with Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed!
The Broadway Princess Party is going virtual at Feinstein's/54 Below in this special holiday concert.
The concert premieres December 12 at 8pm ET and is available On Demand from December 13 to December 26!
Watch Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Benjamin Rauhala perform a 'Jingle Belle Medley' in this sneak peek from the show!
Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).
Your every dream will come true as five knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - gather your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids, and anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Tune in for the virtual concert event of the season, and see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!
54 Below Premieres is a new series of streamed concerts featuring cinematic, four-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room direct to in-home screens. Filmed on the Feinstein's/54 Below iconic stage, these virtual performances will provide theater fans worldwide with new shows from their favorite Broadway stars.
