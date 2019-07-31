VIDEO: Get A First Look At A CHORUS LINE at Cape Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts production of the the classic musical A Chorus Line. Check out the video below!

Directed by Joyce Chittick, performances are scheduled from July 24 - August 3 at the historic venue on Cape Cod as part of its celebrated 93rd season.

A Chorus Line is a stunning musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

For tickets and more visit https://www.capeplayhouse.com/a-chorus-line/





