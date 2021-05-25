VIDEO: George Salazar Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
Catch up with George ahead of his concert with Seth Rudetsky on May 30!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in Wednesday, May 26 (12pm ET) as he chats with Broadway favorite George Salazar, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 30 (3pm and 8pm).
George Salazar is best known for playing Michael Mell in Be More Chill (garnering a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). He was most recently seen as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other NY theater credits include Godspell (2011 Bway revival), The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick...BOOM!; Here Lies Love. TV: Superstore; Nancy Drew; Bull; Divorce. Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, The Jonathan Larson Project, Godspell. @georgesalazar