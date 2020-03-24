VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's John Sanders Sings 'Night Will Come'

John Sanders, who was most recently on Broadway in Groundhog Day the Musical, offered some inspirational words in the form of a song. Sanders performed a guitar arrangement of Night Will Come, a song written by Tim Minchin for Groundhog Day.

"So many are hurting right now, and I know from our show that this song resonates with people during tough times," Sanders said.

Watch his performance below.

Sanders' other Broadway credits include Matilda and Peter and the Starcatcher. He has appeared on the National Tours of Peter and the Starcatcher and Mamma Mia!. He appeared Off-Broadway in Cloud Nine (Atlantic) and in Chicago companies such as Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, Steppenwolf, Writers' Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Chicago Dramatists, and Stage Left Theatre.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 176 performances and 32 previews, Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th.





Related Articles