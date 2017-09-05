VIDEO: First Look - Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts Star in New Drama LADY BIRD

From writer/director Greta Gerwig comes LADY BIRD, in theaters November 10th. The all-star cast includes Broadway vets Saoirse Ronan (THE CRUCIBLE), Laurie Metcalf (A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2), Tracy Letts (WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?) The film also stars, Lucas Hedges (YEN), Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith.

In Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut, excavating both the humor and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird's father (Tracy Letts) loses his job.

Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, amidst a rapidly shifting American economic landscape, Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home.

