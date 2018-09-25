VIDEO: Faith Prince Performs Her Audrey That Never Was with 'Suddenly Seymour'

Ever wonder how some of your favorite shows might have been changed if they were cast differently? Little Shop of Horrors, for instance, might have been totally different if Faith Prince played Audrey- a role that she was offered, but had to give up because of a prior commitment with an industrial.

Watch below as she performs the show's most iconic tune during her recent appearance at Cast Party at Birdland.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Ms. Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! The Musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible Miss Hannigan in the Broadway revival of Annie. In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells Are Ringing (Tony, DD, OCC noms), Nick & Nora (OCC Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, DD noms), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off. She also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott. Chicago audiences had the opportunity to see Faith on stage in the iconic role of Brenda in the new musical version of the hit movie First Wives Club.

