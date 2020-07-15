VIDEO: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Gang Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, July 15 (12pm ET), as he chats with Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Chris Sullivan of Freestyle Love Supreme!

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is offering virtual summer classes for both adults and youth. The FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

Every Thursday, the summer youth sessions, Freestyle Clubhouse (ages 7 to 11) and Freestyle Teens Supreme (ages 12 to 17), are being offered from 7:00 to 8:00 PM (EDT). The classes are $25 per class or $90 for four classes.

In August, the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will be offering two weeks of Remote Summer Camp with some of the best voices on Broadway. The two sessions are August 10-14 (ages 7 to 12) from 1:00 to 3:30 PM (EDT) and August 17-21 (ages 13 to17) from 1:00 to 3:30 PM (EDT). Remote Summer Camp is $300 per student, and scholarships are available.

Rolling applications are also open for the FLS Academy's introduction remote workshop, Welcome to the Cypher, the next one being offered on August 1 and August 2 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM (EDT), with more to

The workshop will be 2 days focused on beginning beatboxing, learning to find your flow, improv storytelling and telling our truths through improv. This is the beginnings of our Foundations of Freestyle 8-week course spread out over 2 days and tailored for the Zoom environment. The workshop is $100.

FLS Academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagements and have led workshops and Zoom performances for large brands and tech companies throughout the pandemic.

For more information on the FLS Academy summer virtual classes or to RSVP, please email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com or visit www.freestylelovesupreme.com/academy.

The original documentary We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will now be released on July 17th, on Hulu. The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.

Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks-unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.

