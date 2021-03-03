Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 12pm!

Catch up with Eva ahead of her concerts with Seth Rudetsky!

Mar. 3, 2021  

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in on Thursday, March 4 (12pm ET) as he chats with Broadway favorite Eva Noblezada, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 7 (3pm and 8pm).

BUY TICKETS!

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Eva Noblezada stars in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the recently released award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She was previously a lead in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after starring in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.


