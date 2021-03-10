Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Emily Skinner Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Thursday at 2pm!
Catch up with Emily ahead of her concerts with Seth Rudetsky!
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in Thursday, March 11 (2pm ET) as he chats with the always wonderful Emily Skinner, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 14 (3pm and 8pm).
Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances.