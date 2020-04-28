VIDEO: Drew Gasparini, Colton Ryan and Raymond J. Lee Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tomorrow at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, April 29 (12pm), as he chats with composer Drew Gasparini about his new album, We Aren't Kids Anymore. Special guests will include Colton Ryan and Raymond J. Lee.

Earlier this month, Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals released the award-winning composer's new album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast), a new theatrical song cycle that will be licensed worldwide for live performances by professional and amateur theatres through Concord Theatricals. The full album cast features Broadway's Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country).

Drew Gasparini is an award-winning composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter. Currently Drew is working on musical adaptations of the movies The Karate Kid for Gorgeous Entertainment and Night Shift for Warner Bros Theatre Ventures. Alongside writing partner Alex Brightman, Drew is writing musical adaptations of It's Kind of a Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group, and the children's novel The Whipping Boy. In 2019 Drew wrote the score for the highly publicized Super Bowl advertising stunt, Skittles Commercial: The Musical starring Michael C. Hall. The show went on to win several advertising awards and was voted #1 Best Super Bowl Ad of 2019 by Forbes. Drew is signed to Concord Music Publishing, and alongside his two sisters he is one-third of the band Saint Adeline. www.thedrewgasparini.com





