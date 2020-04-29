VIDEO: Derek Klena Sings 'Younger Than Springtime' From SOUTH PACIFIC on R&H GOES LIVE!
Today at 1pm EST, a new R&H Goes Live! video will be released. This video will feature Derek Klena, performing "Younger Than Springtime" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.
Watch the video when it premieres below!
R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series and will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past videos include Kelli Barret, Jarrod Spector and host Laura Osnes performing a mashup of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss," Ryan McCartan singing an acoustic version of his R&H Goes Pop! track "This Nearly Was Mine," and Kyle Selig performing his cover of Richard Rodgers' "The Sweetest Sounds." Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)