VIDEO: De-Stress with Sierra Boggess & Montego Glover on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Stressed by the election? Sierra and Montego are here to help!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with de-stressing with Sierra Boggess and Montego Glover.
Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that "she's the best, the best Christine certainly." Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess' Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center's Encores! Series.
A graduate of Florida State University with a BFA in Music Theatre, Montego made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple in the roles of Celie & Nettie. She created the role of Felicia Farrell in the Broadway hit musical Memphis and received a Tony Award Nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama League Nomination and won both the Outer Critics' Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for her performance. Montego won a second Drama Desk Award (Outstanding Ensemble) for her critically acclaimed run as Nina in the New York debut of The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater. She created the role of Annie Shepard in the new musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, and starred in the hugely successful 2015 Broadway revival of Les Miserables as Fantine. Most recently, Montego completed a thrilling run as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
