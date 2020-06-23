VIDEO: Darren Criss Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tomorrow at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, June 24 (12pm), as he chats stage and screen favorite with Darren Criss!

Darren Criss is a multi-faceted artist with an illustrious career spanning television, film, music and stage. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors' Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

Known for playing Blaine Anderson on FOX's global phenomenon "Glee," Criss received an Emmy Award nomination in 2015 for best original music and lyrics for the song "This Time". As a songwriter, Criss released a five-track solo EP entitled "Homework" which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Album chart. He also wrote the music and lyrics for the Team Starkid musical "Starship," which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart. In 2017, he introduced his indie-pop band Computer Games with his brother Chuck and released their first album "Lost Boys Life EP". Computer Games was nominated as one of Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Stars.

On Broadway, he was most recently seen in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which kicked off the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival's national tour in 2016. The New York Times called Criss "mesmerizing" when he first stepped into the title role on Broadway in 2015. Criss made his Broadway debut in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. Criss is also the founder of New York City's first music festival celebrating the songs of stage and screen, Elsie Fest.

Criss can currently be seen in Quibi's "Royalties," which he serves as the Executive Producer and songwriter, as well as Netflix's hit show "Hollywood," for which he also serves as Executive Producer.