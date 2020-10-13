VIDEO: Dance Theatre of Harlem Students Dance Through the Streets of NYC
Dance Theatre of Harlem encompasses a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program.
Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem took to the New York City Streets to show off their talents and move to the music.
Check out the video below!
Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City pic.twitter.com/VYCo387qOc- ballet archive? (@balletclips) October 12, 2020
Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. The company was founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook. Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children - especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born - the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its fifth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.
