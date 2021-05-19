Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Catch up with Chuck and Lilli ahead of their concert with Seth Rudetsky on May 23!

May. 19, 2021  

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, May 19 at 12pm ET as he chats with Broadway's favorite father/daughter duo, Chuck and Lilli Cooper, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 23 (3pm and 8pm).

BUY TICKETS!

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Lilli Cooper: Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) Tony Nomination; Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba); Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company) Sundown, Yellow Moon (The WP), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: NCIS New Orleans, Dynasty, Bull, Instinct, Elementary, The Code, The Good Fight. LaGuardia Arts High School and Vassar alum. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz

Chuck Cooper: Proud union actor for over 45 years, 16 Broadway plays and musicals, lots of regional theatre, Tony Award, The Lucille Lortel Award, Two Drama Desk Nominations, numerous film and TV guest starring appearances. Favorite role is Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father. Gratefully married to playwright Deborah Brevoort.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Telly Leung
Telly Leung

Related Articles
VIDEO: Celebrate 50 Years of GODSPELL with a Mega-Reunion on Backstage Live! Photo

VIDEO: Celebrate 50 Years of GODSPELL with a Mega-Reunion on Backstage Live!

VIDEO: Christine Pedi Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now! Photo

VIDEO: Christine Pedi Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

VIDEO: Ashley Kate Adams Visits Backstage LIVE- Watch Now! Photo

VIDEO: Ashley Kate Adams Visits Backstage LIVE- Watch Now!

VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now! Photo

VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!


From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge