VIDEO: Cast Gets Political on Closing Night of Controversial Play FERGUSON in NYC

Sunday, November 5, 2017 marked the closing night for the controversial play FERGUSON by Phelim McAleer at the 30th Street. The play, featured a diverse cast and uses verbatim grand jury testimony to recreate the Michael Brown shooting case against Darren Wilson. The results of this case led to riots and disorder throughout the country.

The chaotic scenes took place at the closing night curtain, cast member, Cedric Benjamin, who plays Michael Brown's friend Dorian Johnson, urged the standing room audience to turn on their phone and record him as he addressed what he considered to be an unbalanced presentation of the facts. Watch footage of Benjamin addressing the audience below!

Benjamin was shut down by director Jerry Dixon, who called the actor "unprofessional" and ordered him to stop and told the cast the performance was over and they were "dismissed. " Playwright, McAleer said, "This was a cheap HAMILTON moment, I find it insulting and exclusionary."

The cast reluctantly left the stage but the heated discussion between the playwright (McAleer), director (Dixon) and cast spilled into the lobby and ultimately onto 30th street.

"I'm tired of these activists spouting talking points," said McAleer. "If they think my play FERGUSON misrepresents the Grand Jury testimony - they need to create their own play, but they never do because any reasonable fair reading of the transcripts show that Darren Wilson was justified in shooting Michael Brown who was on a crime spree that day."

McAleer also said the attempt by some of the actors to lecture the audience at the end of the play was "insulting and exclusionary. There were a lot of conservatives in that audience. They came to see a play - not some cliched lecture from an actor who showed his intolerance clear and plain."

McAleer continued "the curtain call speech was breaking the agreement he had with the audience - FERGUSON is a verbatim play. I have told the audience that they will only hear what the Grand Jury heard. For Cedric Benjamin and others to suddenly introduce other statements to the theater is wrong, insulting to the audience and breaks a sacred bond with that audience. It was also totally unprofessional. I'm just sorry he spoiled the evening for the audience."

McAleer explained the he "was inspired to bring FERGUSON to New York after the disgraceful way the cast of Hamilton treated Vice President Pence when they lectured him from the stage- they were sending a clear message to conservatives - to half the country basically you're not welcome in our audience and we certainly don't want you producing or writing plays. That's why I brought FERGUSON to New York because such exclusion and intolerance is unacceptable. But we learned that there is an audience in New York for this type of play and we are looking into bringing it back as soon as we can."

McAleer praised the actions of director Jerry Dixon in shutting down the lecture by actor Cedric Benjamin as he was flanked by many members of the cast members.

FERGUSON only consists of eyewitness testimony and shows why the Grand Jury refused to indict Police Officer Daren Wilson. It has been described as the first Conservative play ever in New York. The play has been followed by controversy - with nine cast members walked out during rehearsals for a staged reading in LA. The New York run was a World Premiere of its full performance and had been showing to sold-out crowds but without incident until today.

