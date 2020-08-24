VIDEO: Carolee Carmello Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Tune is as we chat with one of Broadway's favorite leading ladies!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, August 26 (12pm ET), as he chats with the incomparable Carolee Carmello!

Carolee currently appears in the digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical- a 9-episode musical is now available for purchase at AKillerPartyMusical.com.

Carmello most recently appeared as Dolly Levi in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! She earned her first Tony nomination, as well as a Drama Desk Award, for her portrayal of Lucille Frank in the original Broadway production of PARADE. She was subsequently nominated for her roles in LESTAT and SCANDALOUS as well. She also originated roles in the Broadway runs of CITY OF ANGELS, FALSETTOS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, FINDING NEVERLAND, and TUCK EVERLASTING.

Carmello also has been seen assuming leading roles in the 1997 revival of "1776," THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, the 1999 revival of KISS ME, KATE, URINETOWN, MAMMA MIA!, and SISTER ACT. Other notable credits include Michael John LaChuisa's musical HELLO AGAIN, SWEENEY TODD, ELEGIES, and much more.

