VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the incomparable Brian Stokes Mitchell who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, February 28 (3pm and 8pm).

Dubbed "the last leading man" by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award that year for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund. An extremely versatile singer, he has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his new release, Plays With Music.