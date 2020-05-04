VIDEO: Brian May and Stars From WE WILL ROCK YOU Perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May came together virtually with past and present cast members of We Will Rock You to perform Bohemian Rhapsody! Cast members in the video include Ricardo Alfonso, Oliver Tompsett and more.

Check out the video below!

The video encouraged viewers to donate to the charity Acting for Others:

http://actingforothers.co.uk/

https://www.justgiving.com/ctcafo

We Will Rock You is futuristic, sci-fi musical featuring the songs of Queen. In a world where globilization has wiped out individuality, everything is spoon-fed to you. You are told what music to listen to, what movies to watch, what clothes to wear, and even what thoughts to think. However, a group of youths search for instruments to play music the way they want it played.









