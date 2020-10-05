VIDEO: Boy•Friends' Noam Ash, Mike Heslin and Jay Armstrong Johnson Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

The pilot premiered just last week!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Wednesday, October 7 (12pm ET), as he chats with Noam Ash, Mike Heslin and Jay Armstrong Johnson from the new comedy series, Boy•Friends.

Boy•Friends is a new comedy pilot about two college roommates, one gay and one straight, and their journey through college and into adulthood to become the homo-hetero power couple of the ages.

Written by Noam Ash and Austin Bening. Directed by Darren Stein. Starring: Noam Ash, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, Jennifer Damiano, Julia Murney, Andy Mientus, Nicolas Wilson, and Kathryn Gallagher. Produced by Noam Ash, Michael Hirschorn, Jessica Antonini, and Justin Berns in partnership with Keshet Digital Studios and Well-Versed Entertainment. Co-Produced by Simen Sand, Rich Aronstein, Stanford Brown, Scott Lewallen, Anthony Eu, and Mike Heslin.

